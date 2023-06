"We are not aware of any such subpoena to investors. Our various issuers groups remain confident that the disclosures are full and complete as disclosed in the relevant issuer offering circulars", the Adani spokesperson said. Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group said that it was not aware of any subpoena from the US regulators to investors.

"We strongly reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate", the spokesperson further added.

This comes after Bloomberg reported that US regulators are looking into the representations made by the group to its American investors after the Hindenburg report accused it of manipulating stock prices.







The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also has a similar probe underway, the Bloomberg report added. According to the report, the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in the conglomerate. The requests for information were focused on what Adani Group told those investors.



Following the report, Adani Group stocks took a hit on the Indian bourses. On Friday, the conglomerate's stocks fell up to six per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE. Notably, requests for information from US prosecutors don't necessarily mean that criminal or civil proceedings will be filed as law enforcement agencies often open inquiries that don't lead to action.



A panel of experts appointed by the Supreme Court, however, said in a report last month that they could not find any regulatory failure or wrongdoing behind the wild swings of Adani stocks. In India too, the market regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating allegations made by a foreign short-seller on January 25, 2023 and also into market activity before and after that date. The verdict is expected from the securities watchdog in August.