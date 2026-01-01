Home / Markets / News / Value over volume to drive jewellery growth in H2 amid higher gold prices

Value over volume to drive jewellery growth in H2 amid higher gold prices

December quarter results for the sector are expected to be in similar lines to the September (Q2) quarter

Jewellery, Indian consumers, consumer, shopping
premium
Higher gold prices, however, favour the larger listed players amid ongoing sector consolidation | Image: Bloomberg
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Jewellery makers are set to post strong revenue growth in the 2025-26 (FY26) October–December quarter (Q3), supported by a robust wedding season and rising value growth, even as volumes decline. Brokerages also expect the second half of FY26 to outperform the first. The average return of the three largest listed players is over 27 per cent, led by Thangamayil Jewellery, which has risen more than 59 per cent, followed by market leader Titan Company at 19 per cent.
 
Q3 results for the sector are expected to mirror the July–September (Q2) performance. Key metrics such as like-for-like growth, ticket size, and store additions showed healthy trajectories in Q2, according to Centrum. Titan and Kalyan Jewellers both reported strong double-digit growth (25–29 per cent), supported by gold price inflation.
 
For Q3, BOB Capital Markets expects its jewellery universe revenue to rise 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), buttressed by strong festival demand in October and steep gold price gains, which were up 63 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent sequentially. Thangamayil (up 82 per cent Y-o-Y) and Kalyan (up 35 per cent) are expected to lead growth, while Senco Gold (up 20 per cent) may underperform the sector.
 
Rising competition from smaller and unorganised players could trim operating margins by 20 basis points, as these players often pass inventory gains to customers during a period of rising gold prices.
 
Higher gold prices, however, favour the larger listed players amid ongoing sector consolidation. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, led by Amnish Aggarwal, observe that elevated gold prices are accelerating consolidation and easing competitive pressure on national chains.
 
Unorganised jewellers, which account for 53 per cent of the market, face challenges including bulk inventory costs, limited hedging, and constrained liquidity, delaying design refreshes and store expansions.
 
This scenario benefits large, organised players with stronger sourcing and working-capital structures, allowing them to maintain a wide design range. With discounting pressures easing, Prabhudas Lilladher expects Titan’s jewellery margins have likely bottomed out. The company is projected to deliver sales and net profit growth of 16.1 per cent and 20.6 per cent, respectively, over FY26 through 2027-28. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on Titan with a target price of ~4,397.
 
The second half of FY26 is expected to enjoy further demand tailwinds, driven by a higher number of weddings compared with last year, though auspicious wedding dates are down Y-o-Y. This is likely to support high double-digit sales value growth, even as elevated gold prices constrain volumes.
 
Store additions in the sector could slow down due to higher capital expenditure requirements and stretched balance sheets resulting from rising gold prices.
 
Analyst Utkarsh Nopani of BOB Capital Markets expects companies with a high share of franchise revenue, low leverage, high hedging ratios in volatile gold markets, and strong return on capital employed to grow faster over the long term. PN Gadgil Jewellers is his preferred pick among the listed players.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tobacco stocks tank as new taxes come into effect from Feb

Premium

Mutual fund AUM growth likely to stay above 20%, 3rd year in a row

Elara Capital upgrades Chalet Hotels to 'Buy'; stock rises over 3%

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends flat on 1st trading session of CY26, Nifty at 26,147

L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

Topics :Stock MarketMarket newsjewelleryJewellery salesThe Compass

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story