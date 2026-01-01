Value over volume to drive jewellery growth in H2 amid higher gold prices

Jewellery makers are set to post strong revenue growth in the 2025-26 (FY26) October–December quarter (Q3), supported by a robust wedding season and rising value growth, even as volumes decline. Brokerages also expect the second half of FY26 to outperform the first. The average return of the three largest listed players is over 27 per cent, led by Thangamayil Jewellery, which has risen more than 59 per cent, followed by market leader Titan Company at 19 per cent.