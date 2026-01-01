Sebi bars 26 individuals, imposes ₹1.85 cr penalty in SME stock case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred 26 individuals from the securities market for alleged price manipulation in the scrip of DU Digital Global, earlier known as DU Digital Technologies, an SME stock.

In a 142-page order, the market regulator has also directed disgorgement of over ₹98.78 lakh identified as illegal gains and imposed a penalty of ₹1.85 crore on the individuals.

What triggered Sebi’s investigation?

Sebi conducted an investigation after suspecting violations following a steep rise in the price of the scrip, from ₹12 per share in August 2021 to a high of ₹296.05 in November 2022.

What did Sebi find during the probe? The regulator noted that a group of connected traders had employed “deceptive trading strategies”, contributing to an artificial increase in the price and trading volume of the scrip. Sebi’s investigation also found that a few of these individuals had been penalised in earlier orders by the regulator. “When entities such as connected Noticees manipulate prices through coordinated trading, the investors bear the loss. The regulatory response must be sufficiently robust to deter similar conduct and to restore investor confidence in the integrity of SME segment listing and trading,” Sebi said in the adjudicating order.