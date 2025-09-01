ADIA exits MobiKwik with ₹39 crore stake sale through open market deal

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) on Monday exited One MobiKwik Systems by divesting its entire 2.10 per cent stake in the fintech firm for Rs 39 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, ADIA offloaded a little over 1.64 million equity shares, representing a 2.10 per cent stake in Gurugram-based One MobiKwik Systems.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 238.45 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 39.21 crore.

Meanwhile, BofA Securities Europe SA and SI Investments Broking Pvt Ltd bought a total of 9 lakh shares or 1.15 per cent stake in One MobiKwik Systems, a combined transaction value of Rs 22.12 crore.