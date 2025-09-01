ADIA exits MobiKwik with ₹39 crore stake sale through open market deal

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) on Monday exited One MobiKwik Systems by divesting its entire 2.10 per cent stake in the fintech firm for Rs 39 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, ADIA offloaded a little over 1.64 million equity shares, representing a 2.10 per cent stake in Gurugram-based One MobiKwik Systems.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 238.45 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 39.21 crore.
Meanwhile, BofA Securities Europe SA and SI Investments Broking Pvt Ltd bought a total of 9 lakh shares or 1.15 per cent stake in One MobiKwik Systems, a combined transaction value of Rs 22.12 crore.
The shares were acquired in the price range of Rs 243.61-248.42 per piece.
Details of the other buyers of One MobiKwik Systems' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.
Shares of One MobiKwik Systems climbed 8.12 per cent to close at Rs 237.74 apiece on the NSE.
Last month, One MobiKwik Systems reported its consolidated loss widening to Rs 41.9 crore in the June quarter compared to a loss of Rs 6.6 crore in the same period last year.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 271.3 crore, a 20.7 per cent decline from Rs 342.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Seen sequentially, losses narrowed from Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue saw an uptick of 1.3 per cent.
