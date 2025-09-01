Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

In the backdrop of improving bilateral relations, Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group’s flagship company and India’s second-largest commercial vehicle maker, has entered into an exclusive long-term partnership with China’s CALB Group, a leading battery technology firm.

The collaboration will involve an investment of over ₹5,000 crore over the next seven to ten years in developing and manufacturing next-generation batteries for both automotive and non-automotive applications, including energy storage systems. The plan also includes localisation of battery manufacturing in India.

The move will not only provide for Ashok Leyland and subsidiary Switch’s own electric vehicle portfolio, but will also cater to non-captive demand in the entire automotive sector as well as in the energy storage sector.

“Ashok Leyland is deeply committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in India in full alignment with the government’s vision. Our strategic partnership with CALB is a significant step towards creating a localised battery supply chain in India to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in India and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland. This is considered as a step towards the company's ambition to be a leading player in creating an electrification ecosystem in the country, in alignment with the government's vision of creating a sustainable and green economy. “In the initial phase, the new battery business shall focus on the automotive sector, and then move to non-automotive areas as well, including energy storage systems. A Global Centre of Excellence will be created to serve as a hub for research and development, fostering innovation in battery materials, recycling, battery management systems, and advanced manufacturing processes," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.

This partnership marks yet another milestone for Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Group’s ongoing commitment towards electrification, with investments across Electric Vehicles, Electric Mobility-as-a-Service, Charging Equipment, Vehicle Financing and Leasing, and other areas, the company said in a statement. The agreements were signed by Agarwal and Jacky Liu, chief executive officer, CALB (HK) Co, in presence of Shom Hinduja, president, Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives, Hinduja Group. Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the thirteenth largest manufacturer of trucks. On the other hand, CALB is a global leader in new energy technology. As battery expert, it develops a comprehensive energy operation system with a continuous focus on leading technological innovation and the strength of large-scale intelligent manufacturing. This provides complete product solutions and full life cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.