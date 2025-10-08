Aditya Birla Capital launches suite of GenAI tools on D2C platform

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) announced the launch of a suite of AI-powered innovations on its flagship Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, ABCD, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.

The company said the move reinforces its commitment to simplifying finance and delivering intelligent, hyper-personalised customer experiences across digital and physical channels.

“Digital transformation is a strategic differentiator for us at ABCL. While few financial institutions have moved beyond proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment of GenAI applications, we are proud to be among the first movers deploying it at scale,” said Pankaj Gadgil, Head – Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital.

He added that the vision is to build a future-ready, scalable enterprise that puts intelligence, foresight, and customer centricity at the forefront. AI-driven productivity tools launched Aditya Birla Capital has introduced a suite of Generative AI (GenAI) tools — Sales Assist, Service Assist, Audit Assist, and Marketing Assist — designed to democratise business intelligence and AI capabilities across teams. These tools aim to enhance productivity through AI-powered training, role-play simulations, and real-time product support for sales teams. Service Assist empowers contact centre agents by streamlining query handling and generating scripts for quicker resolution. Audit Assist and Marketing Assist automate workflows to reduce turnaround time and improve accuracy.

The company is also integrating Agentic AI into key customer processes such as onboarding, underwriting, and claims management to reduce costs and enhance operational speed. In addition, GenAI voice bots are being deployed to scale tele-sales, customer service, and retention efforts. Part of ‘One ABC, One P&L’ strategy The company has undergone a major transformation under the ‘One ABC, One P&L’ strategy — anchored on the principles of ‘One Customer, One Experience, and One Team’. As part of this vision, ABCL has built a strong omnichannel infrastructure and launched three major digital platforms: Udyog Plus – a B2B platform for MSMEs

ABCD App – a D2C mobile platform for consumers Stellar – a B2D platform for distributors These platforms have improved operational efficiency, customer acquisition, and engagement. The ABCD app now serves 6.4 million customers, while Udyog Plus has over 2.4 million registrations, managing assets worth ₹3,658 crore. Strong financial growth Between FY22 and FY25, Aditya Birla Capital delivered robust growth across key businesses. The lending portfolio of its NBFC and housing finance arms expanded at a 33 per cent CAGR, rising from ₹67,185 crore to ₹1,57,404 crore. Gross premiums from its health and life insurance businesses grew at a 23 per cent CAGR, from ₹13,867 crore to ₹25,579 crore.