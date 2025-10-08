Home / Companies / News / Daikin to invest ₹1,000 cr in Haryana, Kubota to infuse ₹2,000 cr

Daikin to invest ₹1,000 cr in Haryana, Kubota to infuse ₹2,000 cr

During the meeting, Kubota Company announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana in collaboration with Escorts, the Haryana government statement said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
This partnership will not only strengthen the state's industrial capacity but also help establish Haryana as a "Global Innovation Destination", the statement said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japanese conglomerate Daikin will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Haryana to set up a research and development (R&D) centre which will focus on the development of advanced technologies and sustainable industrial solutions, the state government said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Osaka, Japan in the presence of the state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who along with a high-level delegation is on an official visit to the country from October 6-8.

Under this agreement, Daikin Industries Limited will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Haryana to establish a new R&D centre, which will generate employment opportunities for the youth, a state government statement said here.

The MoU was signed by Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Haryana, and Shogo Endo, Deputy Managing Director, Daikin Industries Limited.

The Haryana delegation members include Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Yash Garg, and other senior officials.

Saini said his government is committed to promoting innovation, research, and advanced manufacturing in the state, and Daikin's investment will not only generate employment but also play a significant role in connecting Haryana with the global technology network.

This partnership will not only strengthen the state's industrial capacity but also help establish Haryana as a "Global Innovation Destination", the statement said.

Senior officials from Daikin stated that the R&D centre to be established in Haryana will be one of the company's key research facilities. It will further strengthen bilateral relations and business activities between Haryana and Japan.

Meanwhile, the state delegation also visited Kubota Tractor Plant in Osaka on Wednesday.

During the visit, the chief minister met senior officials of the company and held detailed discussions on potential investment and opportunities for technical collaboration in the agricultural equipment manufacturing sector in Haryana.

During the meeting, Kubota Company announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana in collaboration with Escorts, the Haryana government statement said.

This investment by Kubota will prove to be a major step forward for both the industrial and agricultural sectors of Haryana. It will not only bring modern agricultural technology to the state but also create numerous employment opportunities for local youth, it said.

The chief minister invited the company to invest in Haryana and set up a local manufacturing unit. Kubota officials expressed keen interest in investing in Haryana.

The delegation shared information about the Haryana government's industry-friendly policies, and said that simple and transparent procedures have been adopted in Haryana for setting up industries, ensuring that investors receive timely approvals.

The state government has implemented a single window system to promote "ease of doing business", enabling all necessary approvals through one platform.

Haryana's developed industrial clusters, excellent transport network, skilled human resources, and reliable power supply create a favourable environment for investors, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Credit to raise ₹500 crore via AAA-rated NCDs; maturity in Oct 2027

Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

No fake faces: Tinder rolls out face check selfie verification in India

AI-first FMCG startup Meolaa raises $6 mn in pre-Series A funding

Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

Topics :Haryanaair conditioner marketInvestment

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story