Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Group's paints unit files antitrust case against Asian Paints

Aditya Birla Group's paints unit files antitrust case against Asian Paints

The first source added that Asian Paints also allegedly told its dealers it will curtail its supplies to them if they put up hoardings of Birla paint products or place them at prominent places

Aditya Birla
In 2022, the CCI closed a case filed by JSW Paints against Asian Paints for abusing its market position, saying it found no contravention of competition laws. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Group's Indian paints venture has filed an antitrust complaint against market leader Asian Paints for allegedly abusing its market position, three sources said, a case that could lead to a stand off between the two industry rivals.

Asian Paints is India's biggest player with a 52% market share, but it has lost some of its dominance after Birla Opus launched in February 2024 and grew rapidly to garner a near 7% market share by March this year, Elara Capital data shows.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has in recent weeks been reviewing a confidential complaint filed by Birla Opus alleging abuse of its position by Asian Paints, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

The CCI is yet to decide if the complaint holds merit and needs a broader probe by its investigations unit, or should be dismissed.

One of the sources familiar with the matter said the allegations from Birla say Asian Paints had asked its retail dealers to not stock the rival's products and had warned of restricting their credit facilities if they do so.

Birla Opus, the paints arm of the Aditya Birla Group company Grasim, did not respond to Reuters queries. The group is led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, India's seventh richest person ranked by Forbes.

Asian Paints and the CCI did not respond to Reuters queries.

Reuters is first to report the antitrust case, details of which - in line with watchdog's policy - are not made public.

The first source added that Asian Paints also allegedly told its dealers it will curtail its supplies to them if they put up hoardings of Birla paint products or place them at prominent places.

Asian Paints has not been told about the case, according to a source with direct knowledge. But it had received some media queries and has told the CCI in a confidential letter - seen by Reuters - that the company must be allowed fair comment before any decision is taken.

"The rapid and substantial growth of Birla Opus demonstrated the absence of any significant barriers to entry or anti-competitive conduct by existing players," Asian Paints letter to the CCI stated.

Birla has expanded its paints business in the $9.5 billion sector, starting last year with an investment of $1.2 billion, with five plants operational now. Asian Paints clocked revenues of 294 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) in 2024-25, and has 26 factories globally.

In 2022, the CCI closed a case filed by JSW Paints against Asian Paints for abusing its market position, saying it found no contravention of competition laws.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RITES, HCL sign pact to develop critical mineral supply chain

Nandan Nilekani commits second multi-year grant to AI4Bharat at IIT Madras

Oyo to expand to 300 cities by FY26, eyes doubling booking revenue

Manish Gupta named as new president, MD for Dell Technologies India

Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Topics :Aditya Birla GroupAsian Paints

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story