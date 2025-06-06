Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Zero-commission mobility platform Namma Yatri has achieved a milestone of completing over 100 million rides. The platform has enabled earnings worth over ₹1,600 crore for more than 6 lakh drivers, the company said in a statement.

According to data available on the company's website, the platform has over 12.2 million registered users. Among all cities, Bengaluru led in the number of trips completed at nearly 85 million, while Kolkata ranked second with around 10 million trips.

ALSO READ: Namma Yatri drivers are also early pilots for unified lending interface The mobility platform is also building an open, community-led, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tech infrastructure to promote inclusive and sustainable urban mobility. “The Linux for Mobility is no longer just an idea – it’s taking shape on the ground. This open, community-led, AI-powered infrastructure already powers apps like Yatri Sathi in Bengal, Odisha Yatri, and Kerala Savaari – all built on the same open mobility infrastructure,” the company added.