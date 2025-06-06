RITES, HCL sign pact to develop critical mineral supply chain

Engineering firm RITES Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) to jointly develop the supply chain for metals and minerals, including critical minerals, both in the domestic market and overseas.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and abroad. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and the development of mining infrastructure.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), RITES will provide consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen the mining operations of Hindustan Copper.