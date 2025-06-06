Home / Companies / News / RITES, HCL sign pact to develop critical mineral supply chain

RITES, HCL sign pact to develop critical mineral supply chain

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and abroad.

minerals
RITES will provide consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen the mining operations of Hindustan Copper. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Engineering firm RITES Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) to jointly develop the supply chain for metals and minerals, including critical minerals, both in the domestic market and overseas.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and abroad. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and the development of mining infrastructure. 

ALSO READ: Rites posts highest margin in 6 years in Q4FY25; stock jumps 11% 

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), RITES will provide consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen the mining operations of Hindustan Copper.

"This strategic partnership aims to build an integrated, self-reliant mineral value chain that supports India's critical mineral security, fosters sustainable growth, and strengthens the nation's economic resilience," the company said in a statement. 

Hindustan Copper Ltd is a vertically integrated government-owned copper producer under the mines ministry. It is engaged in the full spectrum of copper production, from mining and beneficiation to smelting, refining, and manufacturing copper wire rods.

HCL's facilities are located in various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nandan Nilekani commits second multi-year grant to AI4Bharat at IIT Madras

Oyo to expand to 300 cities by FY26, eyes doubling booking revenue

Manish Gupta named as new president, MD for Dell Technologies India

Namma Yatri hits 100 million rides, enables ₹1,600 cr driver earnings

Boson Cell leads India's march towards sustainable energy storage solutions

Topics :Rites LtdHCLHindustan Copperminerals

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story