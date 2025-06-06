Dell Technologies on Friday announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as president and managing director for India, effective immediately.
Gupta will lead the company's growth initiatives and drive sales in India, a company statement said.
He will report to Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies.
Gupta takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company to concentrate on personal pursuits, the company said.
Gupta brings in over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, including over ten years in leadership positions at Dell Technologies.
Before his current role, he headed global alliances, channel partnerships, and strategic planning for the APJC region. He has also held the position of vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India.
Upon his appointment, Gupta said: "India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage.
"With a talented team, a strong portfolio, and a culture of innovation, Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
