Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Lifestyle to double revenues in 5 years, invest Rs 300 cr

Aditya Birla Lifestyle to double revenues in 5 years, invest Rs 300 cr

The Aditya Birla Group company, which was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will invest around Rs 300 crore per year, its managing director Ashish Dikshit told reporters here

StatsGuru, Investment, private sector, Capex
Dikshit said two of the company's brands clock sales of over Rs 2,000 crore per year, while two others are above Rs 1,000 crore per year. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The newly-listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) on Monday said it will invest Rs 300 crore every year with an aim to double its revenue in the next five years.

The Aditya Birla Group company, which was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, will invest around Rs 300 crore per year, its managing director Ashish Dikshit told reporters here.

Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said, "India stands at the cusp of a transformative growth phase, with consumption poised to be a primary driver."

  ABLBL had a revenue of Rs 7,830 crore in FY25, an operating profit margin of 15 per cent and a net profit of Rs 60 crore.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said the company aspires to build India's first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in the fashion and lifestyle segment. It sells brands like Peter England, Allen Solly, Van Heusen and Louis Philippe.

Dikshit said two of the company's brands clock sales of over Rs 2,000 crore per year, while two others are above Rs 1,000 crore per year.

"Over the next five years, we aim to more than double our scale and more than triple our cash profits. This growth will be strategic, disciplined and powered by strong cash flows," he said, adding that it targets to double in revenues as well.

Dikshit said the last two years have been difficult for the industry, adding it was cyclic and the company has seen many such turns in the last 25 years of its existence.

On the investments front, he said the company has a capex plan of Rs 300 crore per year.

"A large part of it is going through the expansion of the retail network, a small part towards the internal capabilities and technology," Dikshit said.

It is aiming for a three-fold jump in the profitability over the next 3-5 year period, he said.

The company does not have any immediate plans for acquisitions at present, Dikshit said, pointing out that the Reebok brand and Van Heusen's innerwear can be major growth drivers going ahead.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) made its market debut on Monday post demerger.

The stock started trading at Rs 167.75 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 176.10 apiece during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 159.40, down 4.97 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,451.50 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Construction MD Jaspreet Bhullar resigns with immediate effect

Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

Premium

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Colgate-Palmolive to bring new global brands beyond oral care to India

Topics :Aditya BirlalifestyleInvestments

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story