Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

Sunil Vachani, chairperson and promoter of Dixon Technologies, on Monday sold a 2.77 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions, raising over ₹2,221 crore, The Economic Times reported.

The transaction involved the offloading of 1.67 million shares at an average price of ₹13,301.47 per share. Following the sale, Vachani’s personal shareholding in Dixon dropped from 5.34 per cent to 2.57 per cent. The overall promoter group’s holding in the company declined from 32.27 per cent to 29.5 per cent.

Motilal Oswal MF acquires additional stake

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund was the primary buyer, acquiring 1.445 million shares—representing a 2.39 per cent stake—in two separate tranches at an average price of ₹13,307.96 per share, the report added. As a result, its total stake in Dixon rose from 2.24 per cent to 4.63 per cent.

Dixon Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹464.95 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, registering a 379 per cent increase compared to ₹97.3 crore in the same period last year. Quarterly revenue surged to ₹10,292.54 crore, up from ₹4,657.97 crore a year ago. For the full financial year FY25, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,232.58 crore, a significant rise from ₹374.92 crore in FY24. Annual revenue also more than doubled, reaching ₹38,860.1 crore, compared to ₹17,690.9 crore in the previous fiscal year.