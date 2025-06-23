Home / Companies / News / Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

Sunil Vachani offloads 1.67 million Dixon shares via open market; promoter stake dips to 2.57% as Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund increases holding and company posts strong Q4 results

Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies
Following the sale, Sunil Vachani’s personal shareholding in Dixon dropped from 5.34 per cent to 2.57 per cent.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Sunil Vachani, chairperson and promoter of Dixon Technologies, on Monday sold a 2.77 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions, raising over ₹2,221 crore, The Economic Times reported.
 
The transaction involved the offloading of 1.67 million shares at an average price of ₹13,301.47 per share. Following the sale, Vachani’s personal shareholding in Dixon dropped from 5.34 per cent to 2.57 per cent. The overall promoter group’s holding in the company declined from 32.27 per cent to 29.5 per cent.
 

Motilal Oswal MF acquires additional stake

 
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund was the primary buyer, acquiring 1.445 million shares—representing a 2.39 per cent stake—in two separate tranches at an average price of ₹13,307.96 per share, the report added. As a result, its total stake in Dixon rose from 2.24 per cent to 4.63 per cent.

Q4 results show exceptional growth

 
Dixon Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹464.95 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, registering a 379 per cent increase compared to ₹97.3 crore in the same period last year. Quarterly revenue surged to ₹10,292.54 crore, up from ₹4,657.97 crore a year ago.
 
For the full financial year FY25, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,232.58 crore, a significant rise from ₹374.92 crore in FY24. Annual revenue also more than doubled, reaching ₹38,860.1 crore, compared to ₹17,690.9 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Share price update

 
Shares of Dixon Technologies last traded at ₹14,554.1 apiece on the BSE at market close on Monday.
 

Company profile

 
Dixon Technologies is a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider offering end-to-end solutions, including product design, manufacturing, testing, and packaging. It caters to diverse sectors such as consumer electronics, home appliances, LED lighting, mobile phones, security devices, and medical electronics.
 
The company also offers reverse logistics services, including repair and refurbishment, particularly for devices like LED TVs, set-top boxes, and smartphones.
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

