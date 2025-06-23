Hindustan Construction MD Jaspreet Bhullar resigns with immediate effect

Hindustan Construction Company on Monday announced its managing director and chief executive Jaspreet Bhullar has quit with immediate effect.

The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for the resignation.

Bhullar sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand in the afternoon, and the same was accepted by the board later in the day, as per an exchange filing.

"The Board ...has accepted his request for relieving him with effect from close of business hours of June 23, 2025," the filing said.

Bhullar was appointed as the chief executive of the company in 2023 and given a five year term. He had joined the company from the Brookfield-run Multiplex Constructions India.