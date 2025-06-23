Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago

Vedanta Resources
"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at USD 18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd on Monday said it has registered a profit of $1,617 million in the year ended March 2025, driven by favourable commodity prices, higher premiums and operational efficiencies.

In contrast, the company had posted a loss of $400 million in FY24.

The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago.

"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at $18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "The world around us is moving fast. There are big changes in geopolitics and geoeconomics. Some may view them as a challenge. We view them as opportunities."  Looking ahead, he added, "For Vedanta, this is the right moment to transform itself into a natural resources, energy and technology company. Vedanta 2.0 will have a key role in each of the most crucial levers of the economy.

"We are also in the process of demerging our business verticals to create a pure play model, which is nimble and fine-tuned to even faster growth and unlocking of massive value."  Vedanta Resources is focusing on growing its operations organically by developing brownfield opportunities in its existing portfolio. The company's Indian subsidiary, ? Vedanta Limited, is undergoing a demerger process. Once completed, it will result in five independent, sector-focused, and globally scaled entities.

The demerger was approved by shareholders and creditors with over 99.5 per cent voting in favour.

Post-demerger, every shareholder of Vedanta Ltd will receive one new share in each of the newly demerged companies, unlocking significant value and positioning each entity for long-term success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

Premium

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Colgate-Palmolive to bring new global brands beyond oral care to India

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Estee Advisors joins MF licence queue with eye on specialised funds

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta Resources

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story