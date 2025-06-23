Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd on Monday said it has registered a profit of $1,617 million in the year ended March 2025, driven by favourable commodity prices, higher premiums and operational efficiencies.

In contrast, the company had posted a loss of $400 million in FY24.

The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago.

"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at $18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "The world around us is moving fast. There are big changes in geopolitics and geoeconomics. Some may view them as a challenge. We view them as opportunities." Looking ahead, he added, "For Vedanta, this is the right moment to transform itself into a natural resources, energy and technology company. Vedanta 2.0 will have a key role in each of the most crucial levers of the economy.