Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd on Monday said it has registered a profit of $1,617 million in the year ended March 2025, driven by favourable commodity prices, higher premiums and operational efficiencies.
In contrast, the company had posted a loss of $400 million in FY24.
The revenue of the company rose by 6 per cent to $18,220 million, compared to $17,128 million a year ago.
"Revenue for fiscal year 2025 stood at $18.2 billion, up 6 per cent on a YoY basis," the company said in a release.
Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "The world around us is moving fast. There are big changes in geopolitics and geoeconomics. Some may view them as a challenge. We view them as opportunities." Looking ahead, he added, "For Vedanta, this is the right moment to transform itself into a natural resources, energy and technology company. Vedanta 2.0 will have a key role in each of the most crucial levers of the economy.
"We are also in the process of demerging our business verticals to create a pure play model, which is nimble and fine-tuned to even faster growth and unlocking of massive value." Vedanta Resources is focusing on growing its operations organically by developing brownfield opportunities in its existing portfolio. The company's Indian subsidiary, ? Vedanta Limited, is undergoing a demerger process. Once completed, it will result in five independent, sector-focused, and globally scaled entities.
The demerger was approved by shareholders and creditors with over 99.5 per cent voting in favour.
Post-demerger, every shareholder of Vedanta Ltd will receive one new share in each of the newly demerged companies, unlocking significant value and positioning each entity for long-term success.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
