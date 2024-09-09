Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ADNOC agrees to supply Indian Oil with 1 MMT LNG per year for 15 years

ADNOC has big ambitions in gas and LNG, which along with renewable energy and petrochemicals it sees as pillars for its future growth, putting it in competition with regional rivals Qatar

Indian Oil corporation, IOC
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has agreed a 15-year deal to supply Indian Oil with 1 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

The LNG will mainly come from ADNOC's Ruwais LNG project, the government media office said.

ADNOC has big ambitions in gas and LNG, which along with renewable energy and petrochemicals it sees as pillars for its future growth, putting it in competition with regional rivals Qatar - one of the world's top LNG exporters - and Saudi Arabia, which also has LNG ambitions.

ADNOC awarded Shell, BP, TotalEnergies and Japan's Mitsui each a 10% stake in the Ruwais project, expected to begin output in late 2028.

The project, which will run on clean power, will consist of two plants each producing 4.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, which will more than double ADNOC's LNG capacity to 15 mtpa.

ADNOC had already signed other agreements for LNG supply from Ruwais, including with Shell, Mitsui, Osaka Gas, China's ENN and Germany's EnBW and SEFE.

 

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

