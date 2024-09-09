JSW Infra approves capex of Rs 2,359 crore for expansion at Jaigarh

JSW Infrastructure Limited on Monday approved a capital expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore for capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar ports along the west coast of India. The expansion is a part of the company’s growth strategy to enhance its overall cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 or earlier. Currently, the capacity stands at 170 MTPA.

The boards of the respective subsidiary companies approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (15 MTPA at Jaigarh and 21 MTPA at Dharamtar). The expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh port to 70 MTPA. Currently, the deepwater sea port, which is situated between Maharashtra and Goa, has a cargo-handling capacity of 55 MTPA. On the other hand, the capacity of Dharamtar port, situated in Dolvi, Maharashtra, is set to increase to 55 MTPA from the current 34 MTPA after the expansion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the company’s statement, the capital expenditure plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure, such as railway siding for Jaigarh port, to boost third-party cargo movement.

Additionally, the expansion plans are “to cater to the increased cargo volume of the anchor customer on the back of the proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra.”

The expansion at both ports is estimated to generate an additional cargo-handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA. Construction amid the expansion at both ports is anticipated to be completed by March 2027.