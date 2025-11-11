Advent Hotels plans to expand in metro cities, focus on luxury segment

Advent Hotels International, a Mumbai-based hotel asset management firm, is focusing on expanding its presence within major micro markets in metro cities through upper upscale and luxury segments in India.

The company, which currently has partnerships with global hotel brands such as Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, and Hyatt Hotels, will be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 13. This follows the demerger of Mumbai-based real estate developer Valor Estate’s hotel business in April. The demerger separated the real estate and hotel management operations and is expected to unlock value for Advent Hotels, given the sector’s higher growth potential.

Why did Valor Estate demerge its hotel business? “The capital structure required for a hotel-related business versus the capital structure that is required for the real estate business that Valor does is completely different,” said Shahid Balwa, vice-chairman and managing director (MD), Valor Estate, adding that the company is focused on bringing large hotels to “difficult-to-get-into markets.” This strategy is reflected in the company’s proposed pipeline. Advent currently operates two hotels — Hilton International in Mumbai and Grand Hyatt in Goa — with a combined room capacity of 484 keys. It is adding 113 keys to the Grand Hyatt in Goa and has a pipeline of five more hotels, according to its investor presentation. These include two hotels under construction — Marriott Marquis and St Regis in New Delhi — comprising 778 keys, expected to launch by January 2027. In addition, three hotels are in the pipeline across Mumbai’s Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex, and airport areas.

What are the company’s upcoming projects and partnerships? Advent’s existing operational hotels are fully owned by the company. The upcoming hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity are being developed in joint venture with Prestige Estate and are expected to form India’s largest mixed-use hospitality project, with a total capital expenditure of Rs 5,400 crore, Balwa said. “We look at brownfield projects where we include a hotel, and that hotel complements the real estate part of the project,” he added. Balwa also said the company is exploring potential partnerships with Accor Hotels. Meanwhile, Rahul Pandit, MD and chief executive officer (CEO) of Advent Hotels International, and Balwa both emphasised that the company remains open to growth through acquisitions and global expansion, given the right opportunities.