Bajaj Finance shares plummet over 7% as it cuts growth forecast for FY26

Shares of Bajaj Finance plummeted over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the lender cut its growth guidance marginally for the current financial year (FY26) from 24–25 per cent projected earlier to 22–23 per cent.

Shares of the lender closed 7.46 per cent lower on the BSE at Rs 1,005.35.

The lender expects its assets under management (AUM) from the MSME business to grow 10–12 per cent in FY26, compared with 18 per cent growth in Q2FY26, said Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finance, in an analyst call post-earnings.

He said that the company has cut unsecured MSME loan volumes by 25 per cent. Additionally, captive two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments are in a phased-out zone in order to strengthen overall asset quality trends from the FY27 onwards perspective. Citing these reasons, the AUM growth for FY26 will be around 22–23 per cent as compared to the earlier assessment of 24–25 per cent.

“The company decided to take a prudent and balanced stance on AUM growth for FY26, with growth in the region of 22–23 per cent as compared to our earlier assessment of 24–25 per cent due to a set of risk actions taken in the MSME business,” said Jain. As of September 30, MSME lending stood at Rs 51,718 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). “While it is already running down its captive auto book, as a further corrective action, Bajaj Finance has cut 25 per cent of its loan volume for the MSME segment. Accordingly, Bajaj Finance cut its growth guidance for FY26 to the 22–23 per cent level from 24–25 per cent previously, despite the strong volume seen during the festive season,” said Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital.

Jain said that the non-performing assets (NPAs) ratios are expected to improve in the second half of FY26 (H2FY26) and in FY27 as the captive two-wheeler and three-wheeler businesses, which contribute to 1.5 per cent of AUM but account for 9 per cent of the overall loan loss, continue to run down, leading to significant improvement in the loan-loss-to-average-AUM metric. Gross NPAs (GNPA) and net NPAs (NNPA) of the lender stood at 1.24 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, as against 1.06 per cent and 0.46 per cent as of September 30, 2024.

The company expects the credit cost for FY26 to be around 1.85–1.95 per cent. Going forward, in FY27, the credit cost is expected to improve significantly. In terms of cost of funds, it is anticipated to be around 7.5–7.55 per cent for FY26. In Q2, the cost of funds saw an improvement of 27 basis points (bps) and stood at 7.52 per cent. On improvement in credit cost, Jain said: “We should see a much lower credit cost in FY27. If the trajectory that we are seeing today continues for the next year, we should definitely see a significant improvement in the credit cost ratio.” He further said that the captive two-wheeler and three-wheeler business will become very insignificant by next year, giving further scope for credit cost to improve.

Looking ahead, the company’s focus will be on new lines of business such as gold loans, new car loans, commercial vehicles, and tractor financing. The gold loan business of the lender has demonstrated growth, with the book reaching Rs 12,000 crore currently and expected to reach Rs 16,000 crore by the end of FY26, with a medium-term target of Rs 27,000–30,000 crore by March 2027. In a market traditionally dominated by a few large players, the company has successfully established itself as a strong challenger through a well-calibrated and profitable model, Jain said. The focus has not only been on expanding assets but also on ensuring sustainable profitability, with return on equity (ROE) now in line with leading competitors. This strong performance has been underpinned by disciplined risk management and operational efficiency, enabling resilience across varying gold price scenarios. The company plans to add around 900 new gold loan branches and convert 500 existing ones, driving structural expansion and deeper market penetration over the medium term.