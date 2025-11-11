Home / Companies / News / Uber gives teens in India more independence - with parental control

Uber gives teens in India more independence - with parental control

New feature lets teens book rides under parental oversight as company seeks stronger foothold in key growth market

Uber
premium
The company said families that use Uber together now earn greater overall value from their membership. (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ride-hailing giant Uber is widening its reach in India with features tailored for teens and seniors, aiming to make rides more accessible across generations. Teens can now complete the sign-up process on their own by linking their accounts to a parent or guardian.
 
For teens, the feature is designed to give them more independence while maintaining strong safety measures. Guardians continue to have full oversight of teen trips and activity on the app. If a guardian has an active Uber One membership, the teen automatically receives the same benefits. Cashback and savings are added to the family’s shared member hub.
 
“Families today want flexibility along with safety, and teens are confident digital users who value independence. This update helps them experience that freedom responsibly while keeping guardians in control,” said Shiva Shailendran, director, consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia. “We also want every generation in a household to feel comfortable using Uber, whether it’s a teenager learning to travel on their own or a senior who prefers a simpler experience.”
 
The company said families that use Uber together now earn greater overall value from their membership. Families can create a shared profile without linking to one payment method. Each member can choose their own payment option, such as card, cash, or digital wallet. The update removes friction for families who prefer to keep payments separate.
 
“Every ride on Uber needs to feel safe and reassuring — more so for teens,” said Shailendran. “That’s why we pair teen trips with a curated list of our most experienced and top-rated drivers, so parents can trust that their teens are in good hands every time they ride.”
 
Uber has also launched a new Seniors profile for older riders. It includes a cleaner layout with larger text and fewer on-screen options for easier navigation. Guardians can help by tracking rides, saving locations, and booking trips on behalf of seniors.
 
With strong year-on-year growth, Uber is investing in deeper coverage and more flexible options for customers.
 
It recently announced the expansion of its Intercity product to over 3,000 routes across India, increasing the product’s footprint by 50 per cent on city-to-city routes. In an effort to boost intercity travel, Uber launched a limited-period product featuring custom-designed Uber Intercity Motorhomes — a first-of-its-kind offering that provides a premium experience.
 
Uber Intercity’s growth mirrors India’s highway infrastructure growth, which has in turn boosted long-distance road travel between cities, spanning big metros and smaller towns alike.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance shares plummet over 7% as it cuts growth forecast for FY26

GTB launches India's 1st man-made beach at 'Republic of Nature' in Chennai

Premium

Shades of global governance models reflected in Tata group boardroom battle

Premium

Software firm Salesforce to train 100K Indian learners in AI by June 2026

Vodafone Idea expects long-term AGR resolution after Supreme Court ruling

Topics :Company NewsUberteenager

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story