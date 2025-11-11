GTB launches India's 1st man-made beach at 'Republic of Nature' in Chennai

GT Bharathi Urban Developers (GTB), a leading Chennai-based real estate developer, on Tuesday announced the launch of Republic of Nature (RON), India’s first man-made beach micronation — a pioneering residential and lifestyle destination along the East Coast Road (ECR).

As part of the same property, GTB has signed a partnership with The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company and custodian of the iconic Taj brand, as per Brand Finance, to develop a 120-key IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

This landmark project brings together luxury living, nature-inspired design, and sustainable development, redefining upscale living across India. Nestled amidst the tranquil coastal landscape of Chennai’s ECR, Republic of Nature blends architectural elegance with natural harmony. The township features resort-themed luxury villas and premium apartments, offering residents a serene escape with world-class amenities.