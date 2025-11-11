Home / Companies / News / GTB launches India's 1st man-made beach at 'Republic of Nature' in Chennai

GTB launches India's 1st man-made beach at 'Republic of Nature' in Chennai

GTB Urban Developers launches Republic of Nature in Chennai, India's first man-made beach township on ECR, featuring luxury villas, sustainable design, and an IHCL SeleQtions hotel partnership

As part of the same property, GTB has signed a partnership with The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company and custodian of the iconic Taj brand, as per Brand Finance, to develop a 120-key IHCL SeleQtions hotel.
GT Bharathi Urban Developers (GTB), a leading Chennai-based real estate developer, on Tuesday announced the launch of Republic of Nature (RON), India’s first man-made beach micronation — a pioneering residential and lifestyle destination along the East Coast Road (ECR).
 
As part of the same property, GTB has signed a partnership with The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company and custodian of the iconic Taj brand, as per Brand Finance, to develop a 120-key IHCL SeleQtions hotel.
 
This landmark project brings together luxury living, nature-inspired design, and sustainable development, redefining upscale living across India. Nestled amidst the tranquil coastal landscape of Chennai’s ECR, Republic of Nature blends architectural elegance with natural harmony. The township features resort-themed luxury villas and premium apartments, offering residents a serene escape with world-class amenities.
 
The SeleQtions hotel is envisioned as a natural gateway for travellers focusing on wellness, positioning this property as Chennai’s East Coast Road’s new destination for weekend getaways.
 
Bharat Doshi, chairman, GTB Urban Developers, said, “We believe in creating luxury spaces worth living and investing in. Republic of Nature, which is a unique offering from Chennai, possesses many firsts, including a man-made beach, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel, and yet-to-be-announced internationally renowned branded residences — thus creating value for investors. Our low-density development has only 15 units per acre, including various offerings of apartments, villaments, row houses, and villas.”
 
Arun Bharathi, managing director, GTB Urban Developers, said, “Republic of Nature is a journey to create timeless luxury by bringing multiple smaller elements of nature together and slowing down time. We have worked with architects, designers, and sustainability believers to create a one-of-a-kind micronation experience, where one side is a forest and hill and the other side is the sea and beach. We are introducing fully managed residences where the owners can opt in not just for managing their residences’ rental and resale but also for hospitality features such as food and beverage, housekeeping, and maintenance of the residences.”
 

