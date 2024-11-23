Advent likely to sell Manjushree Technopack for nearly $1 billion to PAG

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Founded in 1983, Manjushree has 21 locations across India, with its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to Advent's website

Advent, which invested in the company in 2018, was planning to take Manjushree Technopack public but opted for a sale (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Reuters HONG KONG
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
US private equity firm Advent International has signed a deal to sell Indian packaging company Manjushree Technopack to PAG for an enterprise value of close to $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge said on Friday.

Advent, which invested in the company in 2018, was planning to take Manjushree Technopack public but opted for a sale that will end the offering process, the people said.

Manjushree did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Advent and PAG, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, declined to comment.

Founded in 1983, Manjushree has 21 locations across India, with its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to Advent's website. It is India's largest rigid plastic packaging company, with 23 manufacturing plants and more than 50 patents and designs.

Manjushree filed its IPO application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India in August, planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore ($355.5 million) in the offering.

With the signing of the sale, Advent will withdraw the IPO application from SEBI, one of the sources said.

Asia-focused PAG has deployed more than $1.7 billion from its private equity funds in India since setting up a local office in 2019.

 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

