After Chandrayaan success, TCE looks to increase footprint in space

Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), a foremost private-sector engineering and project management consultancy company in India, is planning to broaden its presence in the space, nuclear, defence, and astrophysics sectors. This ambition follows the company's significant role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Currently, these four sectors contribute to around 5 per cent of the company's total revenue, and TCE expects this figure to rise to 10 per cent within the next three years, according to Amit Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of TCE, who spoke with Business Standard.

TCE has engineered distinctive and indigenously built critical systems and sub-systems specifically for the successful launch of space missions. These facilities, engineered by TCE, were instrumental in the launch of the third moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Chandrayaan-3 executed a soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023, making India the fourth nation in the world to successfully land on the lunar surface.

TCE reported a consolidated total revenue of Rs 1,137 crore for the financial year 2022-23, up 27 per cent year-on-year. The domestic component accounted for 62 per cent, and the international portion was 38 per cent. "We are expecting a 15-20 per cent growth in our compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next few years. The majority of this demand is anticipated to come from energy transition, infrastructure growth led by railway modernisation and the aviation sector," Sharma noted.

Since 2005, TCE has been a valued collaborator with ISRO, making significant contributions to the design of essential components and facilities required for the successful launch of Satellite Launch Vehicles. TCE engineered the solid propellant plant, the vehicle assembly building, and the mobile launch pedestal.

The solid propellant plant is responsible for producing the solid propellant that powers the satellite launch vehicle, and various special-purpose equipment used in the propellant plant. The vehicle assembly building manufactures special purpose facilities for assembling the space vehicle, and the mobile launch pedestal, with the bogie mechanism, transports the launch vehicle to the launch location.

"We take pride in contributing to our country's space ambitions and are committed to serving our nation in future endeavours. With India's recent accomplishment of becoming the fourth nation to land on the moon, we feel honoured to have played a role in our nation's success. This mission not only showcases India's capabilities but also her pioneering spirit towards scientific discoveries. I believe that the success of this mission will inspire young scientific minds and future scientists and engineers, enabling India to innovate across various sectors and elevate the Make in India mission to new heights," Sharma added.

"TCE is a valuable partner in our space programme and has provided numerous innovative and indigenous designs. As we expand our missions in the future, TCE is expected to continue playing a vital role in our upcoming projects," said Sudheer Kumar N, Director of Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO), ISRO.