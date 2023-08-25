Home / Companies / News / Haveus Aerotech signs MoU with HAL to explore biz opportunities in aviation

Haveus Aerotech signs MoU with HAL to explore biz opportunities in aviation

Haveus Aerotech is a DGCA, EASA and DOT (USA) approvedO, catering to airline customers globally through its facilities in Gurugram and Bengaluru

Press Trust of India Mumbai
HAL

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
AircraftO services provider Haveus Aerotech India on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for exploring business opportunities in the civil aviation sector both in the domestic and international markets.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with HAL Accessories Division Lucknow (ADL), which is into manufacturing of aircraft systems and accessories for aircraft, helicopters and engines, as per the statement.

Under the collaboration, the two partners will share the experience and capabilities of each other relating to the needs of the civil aviation sector focusing on aerospace applications with a larger perspective of making India Atmanirbhar in the sector and furthering the Government's 'Make & Maintain in India' Policy, Haveus said.

"The MoU would mutually help us to explore business opportunities nationally as well as internationally in the civil aviation sector, said Anshul Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director of Haveus Aerotech India Pvt Ltd.

Haveus Aerotech is a DGCA, EASA and DOT (USA) approvedO, catering to airline customers globally through its facilities in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautical LtdaerospaceAviationCivil Aviation

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

