AGR case: Vodafone Idea may consider raising debt to accelerate growth

Vodafone Idea Ltd. is considering raising debt financing to accelerate growth, people familiar with the matter said, following the Indian government’s decision to cap annual payouts for past spectrum fees.

India’s third-largest mobile phone operator by users may seek the financing from local and global lenders, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Vodafone Idea plans to use part of the proceeds to improve its network and better compete against larger rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the people said.

The wireless operator that’s part of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s conglomerate has been in talks with New York-based Tillman Global Holdings about a possible stake stake valued at several billion dollars, the Economic Times reported in November. The investment was subject to the government providing a financial package to cover all of Vodafone Idea’s liabilities, according to the report.