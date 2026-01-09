Sumadhura Group to invest ₹1K cr to launch six luxury residential projects

The projects, spread across east and north Bengaluru, are expected to be introduced within FY26. With a total saleable area of over 8 million square feet across residential and plotted development segments, this marks the group’s largest-ever launch.

Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group, said, “We are delighted to begin 2026 by bringing in six landmark luxury projects comprising high-end homes and premium plotted developments that are set to redefine Bengaluru’s skyline and strengthen our footprint in the city. East Bengaluru alone accounts for nearly 45 per cent of residential launches in Q4 2025, reinforcing the city’s emergence as one of India’s most aspirational luxury housing markets.”