Gloomy Monday morning at TCS as major mass layoffs shock employees

An air of disbelief hung over Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) offices on Monday morning. At India’s largest IT services company—long seen as a steady, secure employer—employees were reeling from an announcement they never expected: mass layoffs.

The news that 2 per cent of the workforce, or over 12,000 employees, would be let go hit many employees not through official communication, but through the morning newspapers.

“I think the internal portal carried the update on Sunday afternoon, but most of us wouldn’t have checked it. Reading about your own company’s layoffs in the paper was shocking,” said a mid-level employee, requesting anonymity. “There was no prior indication from HR. No announcement. Nothing.”

This is the first time TCS has officially announced large-scale layoffs. The only comparable instance was in 2012, when the company let go of around 2,500 employees. For a Tata group company—and especially TCS, which weathered past crises like COVID-19 and the 2008 financial meltdown without cutting jobs—this marks a dramatic cultural shift. “TCS was considered a safe company. It stood by employees during every downturn. That’s what makes this harder to digest,” said another employee. Several expressed discomfort over what they see as a departure from the "Tata values," with one noting, “This is happening just a year after Ratan Tata’s passing.”

The layoffs have also created confusion and mixed messaging internally. Many employees pointed out that while the company has been consistently pushing for AI readiness—and encouraging staff to reskill accordingly—this move seems to contradict that effort. ALSO READ: TCS' layoffs aimed to steady margins in a weak demand environment: Experts “We’re being told to train ourselves in AI and we’ve been doing it. Then why this layoff? What does it say about how AI-ready we really are?” said a disappointed senior executive. The apprehension now extends beyond TCS. There is growing concern that other major IT firms may follow suit. Many are also expecting that the actual number of layoffs at TCS would be much higher.

“Attrition is already high. If TCS had simply managed workforce exits through natural attrition, they could’ve avoided this disruption over the next 2–3 quarters,” said a senior HR leader in the industry. Meanwhile, employee unions have also taken up the cause of TCS employees. The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union, in a letter, condemned this layoff as illegal action by TCS management. The union said that it is approaching the Labour Department against this unlawful move. “As per the Industrial Disputes Act, it is a punishable offence for an employer to compel an employee to resign. Every employee has the legal right to refuse to sign a forced resignation,” read the letter by KITU.

Overhiring hangover Industry analysts and HR experts largely attribute the decision to the overhiring spree during the pandemic years. While many peers corrected course by freezing or slowing down hiring between FY23 and FY25, TCS continued to hire aggressively from campuses and laterally, especially to build AI-related capabilities. What has surprised many observers is that the layoffs are focused on the mid-to-senior levels—typically the most stable layer in IT org structures. Experts believe this could prompt a wider reassessment of talent pyramids across the sector. Only those who have either domain expertise, know-how of client IP, or are good at technology will be able to survive.

According to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno, the highest churn across Indian IT players occurs in the 1–5 years’ experience bracket (17 per cent), followed by the 5–10 years’ band (12 per cent). In contrast, attrition drops to 7 per cent for those with 10–15 years of experience and just 4 per cent for employees with over 15 years. Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, attributes the current bloated structure to the hiring boom of 2021–22. “The big-fat middle layer is a net outcome of the hyper-hiring phase combined with three cycles of low-to-no fresher intakes,” he said.