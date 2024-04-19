Home / Companies / News / AI code now on Air India Express's flights, Vistara later: Campbell Wilson

AI code now on Air India Express's flights, Vistara later: Campbell Wilson

An airline's designator code is used for quick identification in flight reservations, ticketing, and baggage handling, making travel processes smoother and more efficient

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air India's designator code 'AI' is now being placed on all Air India Express's flights, the airline's chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, said on Friday.


"Air India now places the 'AI' code on Air India Express (IX) operated flights, allowing AIX to benefit from AI’s global sales and distribution, AI to leverage nine new destinations and hundreds of extra frequencies operated by AIX, and customers to enjoy the convenience of through-check in and baggage tagging. This follows the earlier rollout of AI code on I5 (formerly AirAsia India) flights and is a precursor to the placement of the AI code on Vistara flights too," he stated in a message to employees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An airline's designator code is used for quick identification in flight reservations, ticketing, and baggage handling, making travel processes smoother and more efficient.

Air India Express is a low-cost subsidiary of Air India. Air India, which is wholly owned by the Tata Group, is in the process of being merged with Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.



Also Read

Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Pilots raise burnout concerns as Vistara tries to resolve flight crisis

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

As Vistara scales down operations, fares rise by up to 25% on major routes

Ombudsman for aviation sector is a good idea: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Forget something? Uber's lost & found index may have the answer for you

Govt open to selling stake in GIC Re, LIC in FY24/25, says report

Delhi continues its run as the most forgetful city: Uber Lost & Found Index

InterGlobe, Archer Aviation plan electric air taxis from CP to Gurugram

ABFRL board approves vertical demerger of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle biz

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Indiaair india expressTata groupAirline sectorVistara

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story