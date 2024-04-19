AI code now on Air India Express's flights, Vistara later: Campbell Wilson

Air India's designator code 'AI' is now being placed on all Air India Express's flights, the airline's chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, said on Friday.

"Air India now places the 'AI' code on Air India Express (IX) operated flights, allowing AIX to benefit from AI’s global sales and distribution, AI to leverage nine new destinations and hundreds of extra frequencies operated by AIX, and customers to enjoy the convenience of through-check in and baggage tagging. This follows the earlier rollout of AI code on I5 (formerly AirAsia India) flights and is a precursor to the placement of the AI code on Vistara flights too," he stated in a message to employees.

