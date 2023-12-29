Home / Companies / News / AI Express' flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

AI Express' flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru, Kolkata from Jan 17

The carrier will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on Saturday, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham

Earlier this month, the airline announced direct flight between Ayodhya and Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Air India Express on Friday said it will start direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata from January 17.

Earlier this month, the airline announced direct flight between Ayodhya and Delhi.

In a release, the airline said the flights on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Kolkata-Ayodhya routes will be launched on January 17.

The carrier will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on Saturday, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, it added.

The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries," Air India Express Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said tomorrow will be a historic day for the country with the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport, which will be expanded hugely in the second phase by augmenting overall area and increasing the runway length.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

