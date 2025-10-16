A-I Express scaling up international ops from state capital: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Air India Express was going to scale up its international operations from the state capital from October onwards.

Vijayan, in a post on 'X', said that the Kerala government's "constructive talks" with Air India have yielded results.

He said that this was a major step towards strengthening Kerala's air connectivity.

"Pleased to see the GoK's constructive talks with @airindia yielding results. @AirIndiaX has confirmed that international operations from Thiruvananthapuram are being scaled up. Services to Dubai will resume four days a week starting 28th October, and flights to Abu Dhabi will operate thrice weekly from 3rd December.