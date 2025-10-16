Amazon India's festive sale draws 70% of traffic from smaller cities

Amazon India recorded 2.76 billion (276 crore) customer visits during its month-long Great Indian Festival sale, with more than 70 per cent originating from tier-II and tier-III cities, highlighting the e-commerce platform’s penetration beyond major metros. The company facilitated over ₹1,000 crore in customer savings through bank offers, goods and services tax (GST) benefits, and cashback rewards, while same-day deliveries to Prime members increased 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sellers from tier-II and tier-III markets accounted for more than two-thirds of participating small businesses. The 30-day event concludes this week.

“Our services reached every serviceable pin code across India. Our sellers and brand partners have seen multi-fold growth across categories such as smartphones, appliances, and consumer electronics to home and kitchen, beauty, and fashion,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India . “We saw strong growth for lakhs of sellers, from small businesses and local artisans to made-in-India brands.”

The AGIF 2024 witnessed 1.4 billion customer visits, and over 85 per cent of customers were from non-metro cities. This year saw strong premium product adoption in smaller cities. Premium smartphone sales above ₹30,000 grew 30 per cent, with 65 per cent coming from tier-II and tier-III cities. Customers upgraded from 43-inch to 55-inch TVs (over 10 per cent Y-o-Y), with 75-inch models growing 70 per cent, indicating affinity towards the premium segment, made affordable with GST revisions. QLED TVs grew 105 per cent, and mini-LED models increased 500 times. MacBook Air M4 experienced exceptional demand with 21-times growth. Sony home theatre systems grew 320 per cent Y-o-Y.

Prime members across India experienced faster deliveries than ever before, with more than 4 crore products delivered the same day (1.4 crore, up 60 per cent Y-o-Y) and the next day (2.8 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y). Amazon’s delivery network showed strong growth across India, with same-day and next-day deliveries to Prime members in metro cities increasing 29 per cent year-on-year, while two-day deliveries in tier-II and tier-III cities grew 37 per cent. Prime membership continued to expand beyond urban centres, with approximately 70 per cent of new Prime members coming from tier-II and tier-III cities. This year saw the highest-ever participation of small and medium businesses (SMBs), with more than two-thirds hailing from tier-II and tier-III cities. Amazon Bazaar (the store for ultra-affordable products) saw over two-times growth in seller participation this year, with more than 50 per cent of Bazaar sellers experiencing their highest-ever single-day sales.

During the festive season, one in four customers used Amazon Pay. One in four orders was made using UPI, reflecting how UPI has become the preferred mode of payment across India, recording a 23 per cent growth over last year. Amazon Pay Later saw an 84 per cent increase in new issuances and a 15 per cent Y-o-Y rise in usage compared to 2024. No-cost EMI saw 10 per cent growth across categories. Amazon’s rival Flipkart recorded a 21 per cent increase in user visits during the opening days of its flagship Big Billion Days (TBBD) festival sale compared to TBBD 2024, driven by GST reforms and rising demand for premium electronics from smaller cities.

The Walmart-owned platform saw 26 per cent year-on-year growth in premium product purchases across mobiles, televisions, and refrigerators, while its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, processed 4.5 million visitors, with order volumes doubling compared to regular days. India’s 2025 festival shopping season marks a structural shift as Amazon and Flipkart harness GST 2.0 reforms — which cut appliance taxes by 10 percentage points — and deploy instant commerce capabilities to capture premium demand in tier-II and tier-III cities. The platforms have expanded warehousing capacity by millions of cubic feet, while premium electronics sales have doubled in smaller markets, signalling a permanent transformation that could reshape consumer behaviour and supply-chain economics for years to come.