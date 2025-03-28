Home / Companies / News / AI Express to expand virtual interline ties with foreign low-cost carriers

AI Express to expand virtual interline ties with foreign low-cost carriers

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 103 planes comprising 67 Boeing 737s and 36 A320s, and operates around 485 flights daily

ai express
The virtual interline platform 'AIX Connect' enables travellers to book self-connected itineraries between flights of Air India Express and those of the partner airline.
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India Express plans to have more virtual interline partnerships with foreign low-cost carriers and to deepen its network.

The Tata Group-owned airline aims to carry 30 million passengers in 2025-26, higher than 20 million passengers in the current financial year ending March 2025, according to its Managing Director Aloke Singh.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 103 planes comprising 67 Boeing 737s and 36 A320s, and operates around 485 flights daily.

Elaborating on the network strategy, he said the airline has grown significantly and the focus is to deepen the network.

Among other initiatives, Air India Express will look to have more virtual interline partnerships with foreign low cost carriers and there are six such partnerships at present, Singh said at a briefing on Friday.

The virtual interline platform 'AIX Connect' enables travellers to book self-connected itineraries between flights of Air India Express and those of the partner airline.

Also Read

Air India to cut fares, add new jets and boost reach to woo diaspora

Supply chain issues may hit aircraft deliveries for 4-5 yrs: Air India CEO

Delhi airport operator takes govt to court over Hindon commercial flights

AI Express adds 100th plane in fleet; aims at 500 daily flights by Mar-end

DGCA fined Air India Express ₹30 lakh in Dec 2024 for rule violation

As it pursues growth opportunities, Air India Express expects to offer only economy class seats by the first quarter of 2026-27 financial year.

At present, there are business class seats and premium economy seats in many of its aircraft.

Singh said the retrofit of these planes will start from the next fiscal, so that they will only have economy class seats. The retrofit of these planes is anticipated to be completed in a year's time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

BEML wins Rs 405 crore order for 42 more coaches from Bengaluru Metro

Ireda secures 26 billion Japanese Yen ECB facility from SBI, Tokyo

ONGC NTPC Green completes acquisition of Ayana for ₹6,248.5 crore

Smallcase raises $50 million in funding from Elev8 Venture, others

Topics :air india expressAviationairlines

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story