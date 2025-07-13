AI firm iOPEX Technologies innaugrates second facility in Chennai

The new engineering Centre established by global leader in agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation solution provider iOPEX Technologies would help enterprise clients achieve significant business outcomes, a top official said.
The US-based company recently strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of the second facility in Chennai, marking a new chapter of growth in the region.
Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, company CEO Shiva Ramani in a press release on Sunday, said, "Chennai has been a strategic location of iOPEX for over 15 years and expanding to this new facility reaffirms our commitment to investments in expanded service capabilities leveraging next-gen technologies such as agentic AI to accelerate the transformation of our Fortune 500 clients."
The new facility located at Olympia Cyberspace, Guindy complements the organisation's 9 global locations including San Jose and Dallas in the United States, London in the United Kingdom, Manila in Philippines, Krakow in Poland and also Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Indore.
"Further, this (inauguration of new facility) milestone provides an opportunity to tap into some of the Nation's leading tech talent to help enterprise clients achieve significant digital and business outcomes," he added.
The Centre would further boost innovation on platforms like 'elevAlte' an iOPEX framework that enables enterprises to build, deploy and scale AI-based solutions, the company said in the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
