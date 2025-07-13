AI firm iOPEX Technologies innaugrates second facility in Chennai

The new engineering Centre established by global leader in agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation solution provider iOPEX Technologies would help enterprise clients achieve significant business outcomes, a top official said.

The US-based company recently strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of the second facility in Chennai, marking a new chapter of growth in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, company CEO Shiva Ramani in a press release on Sunday, said, "Chennai has been a strategic location of iOPEX for over 15 years and expanding to this new facility reaffirms our commitment to investments in expanded service capabilities leveraging next-gen technologies such as agentic AI to accelerate the transformation of our Fortune 500 clients."