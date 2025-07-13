Home / Companies / News / AI firm iOPEX Technologies innaugrates second facility in Chennai

AI firm iOPEX Technologies innaugrates second facility in Chennai

The US-based company recently strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of the second facility in Chennai, marking a new chapter of growth in the region

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control
The new facility located at Olympia Cyberspace, Guindy complements the organisation's 9 global locations including San Jose and Dallas in the United States, London in the United Kingdom, Manila in Philippines, Krakow in Poland and also Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Indore. Representative image.
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The new engineering Centre established by global leader in agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation solution provider iOPEX Technologies would help enterprise clients achieve significant business outcomes, a top official said.

The US-based company recently strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of the second facility in Chennai, marking a new chapter of growth in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, company CEO Shiva Ramani in a press release on Sunday, said, "Chennai has been a strategic location of iOPEX for over 15 years and expanding to this new facility reaffirms our commitment to investments in expanded service capabilities leveraging next-gen technologies such as agentic AI to accelerate the transformation of our Fortune 500 clients." 

  The new facility located at Olympia Cyberspace, Guindy complements the organisation's 9 global locations including San Jose and Dallas in the United States, London in the United Kingdom, Manila in Philippines, Krakow in Poland and also Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Indore.

"Further, this (inauguration of new facility) milestone provides an opportunity to tap into some of the Nation's leading tech talent to help enterprise clients achieve significant digital and business outcomes," he added.

The Centre would further boost innovation on platforms like 'elevAlte' an iOPEX framework that enables enterprises to build, deploy and scale AI-based solutions, the company said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF achieved record sales collections in FY25; uptick in bookings: Chairman

Premium

VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

Premium

Intellect Design eyes ₹1K-cr revenue from its AI platform Purple Fabric

Mercedes-Benz India plans to increase prices by 1-1.5% from September

DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rises 34% to ₹36.65 cr in FY25

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story