VinFast to start production at Tamil Nadu facility, deliveries in August

VinFast is set to begin production at its $2 billion Tamil Nadu plant this month and plans to start vehicle deliveries from the festive season, with a focus on exports and an expanding service network

VinFast aims to establish 35 dealerships across India by the end of 2025. (Image: Company)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major and Tesla's global rival VinFast is all set to start production at its $2 billion facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, by the end of this month. The company also plans to begin vehicle deliveries from the festive season starting in August, according to a source familiar with the development.
 
Amid the fanfare surrounding Tesla’s showroom launch in India on Tuesday, VinFast Auto India is taking a calculated approach, creating an entire ecosystem with its 150,000-unit-per-annum manufacturing facility. This includes an extended dealership network across 27 cities, strategic agreements in the battery value chain, and extensive aftermarket and service tie-ups with myTVS and RoadGrid. The company is also positioning Thoothukudi as an export hub due to its proximity to the port. Pre-bookings for its much-anticipated models, the VF 6 and VF 7, will begin on 15 July. During the first year, the unit is expected to produce around 50,000 units. 
 
“The plant inauguration and production will start by the end of July. We are likely to begin deliveries during the coming festive season, likely by August,” said a top company executive, who requested anonymity. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the plant. Last week, the company announced the induction of its first cohort of 200 locally hired professionals. The facility is expected to generate employment for up to 3,500 professionals over the next five years, with phased hiring aligned to the plant’s growth trajectory.
 
VinFast’s workforce strategy follows a hybrid model of 80:20, with 80 per cent of the workforce comprising freshers or trainees from local communities, while the remaining 20 per cent includes experienced Indian and expatriate professionals from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The hiring is conducted in line with the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the state’s flagship skilling programme, which is designed to support agile recruitment and focused skill development tailored to industry needs.
 
“At VinFast, our vision for India is to build an entire EV ecosystem grounded in quality, accessibility, and long-term customer support. Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible,” said Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Asia. Meanwhile, VinFast is ramping up its ecosystem expansion in India, supported by several key strategic partnerships. The company has tied up with Global Assure for 24/7 roadside assistance, dedicated call centre support, and mobile service; myTVS and RoadGrid for a pan-India EV charging solution and service network to deliver quick, reliable aftersales support. VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies for sustainable high-voltage battery recycling and repurposing solutions. 
 
VinFast aims to establish 35 dealerships across India by the end of 2025. The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Cochin, covering around 27 cities in total.
 
The VF 7, designed with the “Asymmetric Aerospace” aesthetic, and the VF 6, embodying the philosophy of “Dualities in Nature,” reflect VinFast’s commitment to blending elegant design with cutting-edge technology, the company said. Both premium models feature the brand’s distinctive V-shaped LED light strip, panoramic sunroof, driver-centric cockpit with a large touchscreen, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), setting new standards in the electric SUV segment.

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

