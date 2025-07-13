Intellect Design eyes ₹1K-cr revenue from its AI platform Purple Fabric

Intellect Design Arena is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore over the next four years from its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Purple Fabric, said company chairman and managing director Arun Jain.

Though the entire research and development (R&D) process for Purple Fabric took about 10 years, the company started offering it as a tool to clients from 2021-22. It managed to sign nearly 45 customers for the offering.

It was only in 2025 that the company started the tool as an entirely separate platform, Jain said.

“Within the last two-three months, we have had 400 enquiries. At Intellect Design, we sign about 50 deals per year. But with Purple Fabric alone, we should be signing 100 deals per year. We want to keep the platform within the larger company (Intellect Design) umbrella because there are many synergies,” Jain said.

The business impact platform can help banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies create custom-built AI agents that have been trained on proprietary enterprise data. It leverages a multi-agent architecture, allowing AI teams to collaborate dynamically, he said. Jain, who also founded the Polaris Group, said that the Purple Fabric platform of Intellect Design had four major pillars, namely enterprise knowledge garden, digital experts, governance, and model optimisation. The platform has close to 70 ready-to-deploy digital experts that can be customised and used individually with each other according to a client's needs, Jain said.

“It is sort of like assembling furniture. Most of the bigger parts, such as legs, will be the same. The room size in an Indian house will be different compared to the US, so there will be some modulation. Our approach is similar. Each microservice is like a component that we have developed,” he added. Intellect Design reported revenue of ₹2,577 crore in the last financial year, with a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s licence revenue grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y, while the product maintenance revenues saw a growth of 12 per cent.