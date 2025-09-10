Home / Companies / News / AI push: RIL incorporates Reliance Intelligence as wholly-owned subsidiary

The certificate of incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday, RIL said in a BSE filing

Reliance Industries, RIL
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Reliance Industries on Wednesday said Reliance Intelligence has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"Reliance Intelligence Limited has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company on September 9, 2025," India's largest conglomerate said in the filing.

The AI push was announced by RIL at its AGM last month, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke about the formation of the new subsidiary, which will house large-scale AI infrastructure, as the company also unveiled new partnerships with global tech titans Meta and Google.

Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale.

AI clearly took centre stage at the shareholders' meet, which also unveiled marquee partnerships with Meta and Google, highlighted by addresses from tech stalwarts Mark Zuckerberg (Founder and CEO of Meta) and Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet and Google).

"A decade ago, digital services became a new growth engine for Reliance. Now, the opportunity before us with AI is just as large, if not larger. Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian," Ambani had said.

Reliance Intelligence is conceived with four missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent.

"Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceReliance Industries

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

