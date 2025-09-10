Home / Companies / News / Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

The authorization is effective from September 9, 2025 and is valid until March 2026, an exchange filing said

handshake deal merger
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products as well as laboratory testing. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Shukra Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic non-exclusive Pan-India distribution arrangement with Wockhardt Ltd.

The authorization is effective from September 9, 2025 and is valid until March 2026, an exchange filing said.

The products include advanced anti-infective formulations and antibiotics developed to combat critical infections. The mandate includes distribution and management of products across all ESIC/ESIS hospitals and Defence/AFMSD/DGAFMS units throughout India, the filing said.

"This collaboration further strengthens Shukra Pharmaceuticals presence in institutional and government healthcare networks across India, enhancing revenue visibility and operational footprint," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

