'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that "some data" was affected in a cybersecurity incident disclosed last week, which has disrupted production and sales at the British luxury carmaker.
JLR did not provide details on what kind of data was affected but said it was informing relevant authorities.
"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.
The British carmaker last week shut down its systems to mitigate the breach's impact, adding to its woes around launch delays and slowing demand.
British media have named several parties claiming responsibility for the incident and have said the disruption could last several weeks, but JLR has not confirmed or denied those reports.
Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app