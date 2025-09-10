'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that "some data" was affected in a cybersecurity incident disclosed last week, which has disrupted production and sales at the British luxury carmaker.

JLR did not provide details on what kind of data was affected but said it was informing relevant authorities.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The British carmaker last week shut down its systems to mitigate the breach's impact, adding to its woes around launch delays and slowing demand.