Home / Companies / News / 'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

'Some data' affected by cybersecurity incident, says Jaguar Land Rover

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India
British media have named several parties claiming responsibility for the incident and have said the disruption could last several weeks, but JLR has not confirmed or denied those reports.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that "some data" was affected in a cybersecurity incident disclosed last week, which has disrupted production and sales at the British luxury carmaker.

JLR did not provide details on what kind of data was affected but said it was informing relevant authorities.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The British carmaker last week shut down its systems to mitigate the breach's impact, adding to its woes around launch delays and slowing demand.

British media have named several parties claiming responsibility for the incident and have said the disruption could last several weeks, but JLR has not confirmed or denied those reports.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST rate cut boosts Coal India's efforts to cut costly fuel imports

Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

Do you know Larry Ellison? He may soon replace Musk as world's richest man

Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha

HAL signs SSLV tech transfer agreement with Isro, IN-SPACe, and NSIL

Topics :JLRTata Motors

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story