AIESL union threatens strike on April 23 over salary, promotion issues

This marks a recurrence of dissatisfaction among AIESL employees, as about 1,700 staff went on strike in March 2022, impacting Air India's flights, which rely on its services

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
An employee union of AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), India's largest aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) company, has threatened a strike on April 23 due to concerns over lack of promotions, low salaries, and stringent conditions in the new service agreement.

The government had sold Air India to the Tata Group in October 2021. However, Air India's three subsidiaries -- AIESL, AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL), and regional airline Alliance Air -- were not part of the deal. Air India had in 2022 shown interest in buying AIESL.

The All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU), in a letter to AIESL management on April 8, stated that no promotions have been awarded during the last seven years to aircraft technicians, and this has led to widespread frustration and demoralisation among them.

"The recent forced implementation of a new service level agreement (SLA) has exposed clear discrimination between permanent and FTE staff, with a glaring disparity in notice period and benefits," the union noted.

The abrupt change in the notice period from one month to three months for technicians and six months for certifying staff has created "confusion, rage, and anger" among employees, it added.

In March last year, then Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal had stated that the government will "very soon" issue the expression of interest for AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), and its disinvestment is expected to be over "in a couple of months". However, AIESL has not been privatised till now.

In its letter, AIAMEU mentioned that it was promised in front of the Assistant Labour Commissioner that the salary of technicians, who have completed 2-3 years of service in the company, will be revised. However, these technicians are still waiting for those revisions.

"We urge you to engage in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to address our grievances in good faith to avert the impending disruption to operations. Failure to do so will leave us with no choice but to proceed with the strike action (on April 23, 2024) as planned," it added.

Topics :Aircraft industryAir IndiaTata groupemployees

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

