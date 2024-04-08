Sensex (    %)
                             
Air India gets feedback on new cabin crew uniforms, including fabric issues

In December, the Tata Group-owned airline unveiled the new uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, for its cabin and cockpit crew

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson on Monday said production programme for the uniforms for all its cabin crew members will start in about a week's time.

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Air India has received feedback on the new cabin crew uniforms, including about fabric issues, and will soon start their production for all the cabin crew after taking into consideration the inputs, according to people in the know.
In December, the Tata Group-owned airline unveiled the new uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, for its cabin and cockpit crew.
Initially, the uniforms were introduced with much fanfare for crew members of the carrier's A350 aircraft.
Two persons in the know said there are some issues with the fabric used for the new uniforms, including that colour was fading fast.
Another person said the feedback on the uniforms will be taken into consideration before starting production for all crew members.
"Air India can confirm that the uniform sizing and production programme for our over 8,000-strong cabin crew members will begin in about a week's time.
"The new uniform will subsequently be distributed to the crew, aligned with the transition of Air India's flagship A350 to long haul international service in the coming months," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.
In December, the airline said the new uniform designs were developed in close consultation with its cabin crew representatives and the airline's in-flight services team, who also conducted an extensive testing exercise for the new designs.
The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombre saree with intricate patterns reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (jharokha) and the Vista (new Air India logo icon), paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer, Air India said in December.
The cockpit crew's uniform features a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the Vista, signifying professionalism, timelessness, and the gravitas of the flying profession, the airline had said in December.

Topics : Air India airlines

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

