Maruti Suzuki adds new line, boosts manufacturing capacity by 4.5%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) announced on Tuesday that it has added a new assembly line at its plant in Manesar, Haryana, which has increased the company's total manufacturing capacity from 2.25 million units to 2.35 million units.

"The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 100,000 units per annum...Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz, and Celerio are manufactured at this (Manesar) facility," the company stated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki eyes export of 300,000 units in FY25, 800,000 by 2030 India's largest carmaker operates three manufacturing plants across the country. Its Gurugram plant in Haryana has a capacity of 700,000 units per annum, while its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat can produce 750,000 units per annum. Additionally, its Manesar plant now has a capacity of 900,000 units per annum.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maruti Suzuki India, stated, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years, and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 2.35 million units per annum.”

Maruti Suzuki India is the leader in the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment. The SUV segment's share of the total Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) market rose from 40.1 per cent in 2021-22 to 43 per cent in 2022-23, and further increased to 50.4 per cent in 2023-24. "This share is expected to stand at approximately 54-55 per cent by the end of 2024-25," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Committee Member of Maruti Suzuki India, told reporters on April 1.

He stated that the auto industry is expected to see a single-digit volume sales growth in 2024-25.