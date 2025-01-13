AIG Hospitals to invest Rs 800 crore in new oncology centre in Hyderabad

Multispecialty AIG Hospitals will be investing Rs 800 crore in a new dedicated oncology centre here.

The Board of AIG Hospitals has also approved the acquisition of Proton Beam Therapy system from Belgium-based IBA, a supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy.

"The acquisition of the Proton Beam Therapy System and the strategic partnership with IBA represent a transformative step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care," AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said, in a press release.

AIG Hospitals has entered into an agreement to acquire a state-of-the-art Proteus-ONE Proton Therapy System including DynamicARC from IBA, according to the release from the hospital.

With this new delivery technique called DynamicARC proton therapy, the system will be the first-of-its-kind installation in Southeast Asia. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AIG Hospitals' commitment to delivering the most advanced, effective, and accessible cancer care to patients in India, it said.

"The Proteus-ONE Proton Therapy System will be part of our new 300-bedded dedicated oncology centre coming up within the existing Gachibowli campus (in Hyderabad)", Nageshwar Reddy added.

AIG Hospitals will invest Rs 800 crore in this new oncology centre, making it only the third proton therapy centre in the country, the release said.

AIG Hospitals Vice Chairman PVS Raju said the acquisition of Proton Beam Therapy technology aligns perfectly with AIG Hospitals' vision of providing world-class cancer care within India.

Proton Beam Therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumours with exceptional accuracy, substantially minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This technology is a game-changer in treating complex cancers, particularly in children and adults with tumours located near critical organs, the release said.