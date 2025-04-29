Aim to expand retail book to Rs 1 trillion by FY27: PNB HF MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance plans to expand the affordable housing portfolio named Roshni to Rs 9,500 crore from the current Rs 5,070 crore by the end of the current financial year, while it aims to grow the retail book to Rs 1 trillion by the end of FY27. In FY26, the housing finance company plans to open 50 more branches, focusing on its expansion in the north-east region, Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Housing Finance, told Business Standard in a telephonic interview. Roshni, which is an affordable housing segment, will be Rs 15,000 crore by FY27. Meanwhile, the emerging segment will be Rs 25,000 crore and the prime segment will be Rs 60,000 crore. Maintaining the run rate of 18.2 per cent against guidance of 17 per cent, the housing finance company plans to achieve Rs 1 trillion worth of retail book.

In certain markets in top cities, there has been a slight de-growth, especially in the luxury and super-luxury segments. Otherwise, demand by and large is good across all segments, he added. Due to some state laws and intervention from state governments, projects have been stalled. "If you take Hyderabad, because of the Hydra project, you know, there was a slowdown in the real estate industry. In a couple of other locations, because of a huge inventory pile-up, sales went down," said Kousgi.

On entering into the rural market, he said that it will take another 10 years to start focusing on the mortgage business in rural areas. Due to insufficient land records, most companies shy away from entering the rural market. The housing finance overall portfolio is in a sound position, he added. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) as of March was at 1.08 per cent. In three years, the GNPA has come down from 8.13 per cent. He added that they will continue to hire people as recruitment will go hand in hand with the growth in the business.

Currently, the housing finance company has not entered into any co-lending arrangement. However, Kousgi said that if and when the opportunity arises, the company is open to co-lending pacts. Owing to sound collection and recovery mechanisms and other expansion plans, the operating profit of the company has increased year-on-year. Considering rising operating expenses, the company has put in place cost optimisation projects. Under the collection mechanism, different teams manage different pools of accounts, starting from ex-bucket, pre-NPA. In pre-NPA, there are 1 to 90 buckets, then NPA, then a settlement team, then a recovery team, and lastly, the property services team. In total, it has six different sub-verticals under collections.