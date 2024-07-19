Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

All ops running after successful resolution of Microsoft outage: SpiceJet

"The technical outage has been fully resolved, and all our systems are back to normal operations," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement

Spicejet
"Our team worked to ensure minimal disruption to our passengers' travel plans. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our passengers and stakeholders during this time," the airline said. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
SpiceJet said late on Friday that all its systems at airports, ticket bookings and call centres are up and running smoothly after a "successful resolution" of a Microsoft outage that impacted the aviation industry all through the day.

"The technical outage has been fully resolved, and all our systems are back to normal operations," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement.

The outage, which began Friday morning, affected airlines globally, causing temporary disruptions to online services and airport check-in processes.

The airline said that despite the challenges posed by the global technical outage, it is operating all scheduled flights as planned on Friday and claimed there was not even a single cancellation due to the technical outage.

"Our team worked to ensure minimal disruption to our passengers' travel plans. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our passengers and stakeholders during this time," the airline said.


First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

