Home / Companies / News / Air India appoints Ravindra Kumar as chief human resources officer

Air India appoints Ravindra Kumar as chief human resources officer

Kumar, who is currently with Tata Motors, will replace Suresh Dutt Tripathi who is retiring from the airline

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air India on Friday said Ravindra Kumar G P will take over as the airline's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) from April 1.

Kumar, who is currently with Tata Motors, will replace Suresh Dutt Tripathi who is retiring from the airline.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Following a long career with General Electric Company, the last four years of which as CHRO for South Asia, Ravi joins from Tata Motors Ltd where he has held the role of President & CHRO since 2018," the airline said in a release.

Kumar will report to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

"At the same time as welcoming Ravi, we acknowledge the outstanding contribution of Suresh who, upon Air India's privatization, answered the call and has played a vital role over the last two years," Wilson said.

Tata group took over the reins of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Also Read

Five times when cricketer Ravindra Jadeja found himself in a controversy

Air India's new Airbus A350 to enter commercial service on January 22

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

More people choosing lower EV variants, 'range anxiety' improves: TaMo

Meta soars after first-ever dividend plan, 'Year of Efficiency' pays off

Alibaba considers sale of consumer assets including Freshippo, RT-Mart

Paytm wallet business at risk as licence transfer uncertain: Report

Amazon stock soars as AI and retail strength power revenue growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaIndia airlinesTata groupTata Motors

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story