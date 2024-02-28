Home / Companies / News / Air India Express looking to operate 40% more flights next fiscal

Air India Express looking to operate 40% more flights next fiscal

Air India Express currently operates 350 daily flights and has a fleet of 69 planes

It has some 1,300 pilots, including 400 of AirAsia India and another 400 on training | (Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Low-cost carrier Air India Express is looking to operate 40 per cent more flights next fiscal on the back of fleet expansion, sources said on Wednesday.
 
At the same time, the airline will focus more on consolidating on the domestic routes and will not be adding many destinations, while the international network may see some marginal increase, said the sources aware of the development.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Air India Express currently operates 350 daily flights and has a fleet of 69 planes.
 
It has some 1,300 pilots, including 400 of AirAsia India, and another 400 on training.
 
Air India Express will commence flights to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the forthcoming summer schedule, as per the sources.
 
They also said that Air India Express will complete acquisition of its 50 white tail Boeing 737 Max plane order by December this year, of which it has already inducted 13-14 planes.
 
The sources also said the airline is expected to complete the merger of AirAsia India with it by the second quarter of the next fiscal.
 
Air India Express is expecting all of AirAsia India's fleet to come on its air operator permit by July-August this year when the merger gets completed.
 
As of now, it has three A320 neo planes of Airasia India fleet on its air operator permit.

Also Read

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Air India to reinstate 100% of its long-grounded fleet since Tata takeover

337 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning

Tech Mahindra, Pegatron ink MoU to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

Tata Capital plans to raise $750 mn in debut foreign funding next fiscal yr

Reliance Capital to be delisted from stock exchanges, shares drop 4.46%

Pakistani hackers attack Burger Singh website; company responds with humour

Eli Lilly expects to launch obesity drug in India next year, says CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :air india expressflightsPlanes

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story