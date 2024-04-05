Air India hired over 5,700 people in FY24, including over 3,800 flying crew

Air India hired more than 5,700 employees, including over 3,800 flying crew, in the financial year ended March 31, as part of the five-year transformation plan to revive the fortunes of the airline.

As part of expanding its presence, the carrier launched 16 new routes, including 11 international ones, in the last financial year. It inducted four A320 neos, 14 A321 neos, eight B777s, and three A350s during this period.

In his message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline has onboarded the first batch of cadet pilots who will soon commence ground training with its partner flying schools in the US later this month.

"Also, after much hard work, our cabin crew team also cleared the backlog of training batches -- and marked the release-to-service of our 4000th new crew member since privatization!," he said.

According to a communication highlighting the activities done during the take off phase of the five-year Vihaan.AI plan, the airline hired more than 3,800 flying staff and over 1,950 non-flying people during 2023-24.

In the message, Wilson also said on April 1, the airline moved to a new Revenue Accounting System.

"Our Finance and HR colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we'll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from 1st April," he added.

The annual appraisal cycle for the staff has been underway at the airline for some time.