Home / Companies / News / HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14

Bengaluru: HP India Senior Director (Consumer Sales) Vineet Gehani during the launch of new AI-enhanced gaming and creation laptops, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HP on Friday launched its range of AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators in Bengaluru.

HP India Senior Director of Consumer Sales Vineet Gehani, who was in Bengaluru to launch the laptops, told PTI that AI enhanced laptops will not only improve the processing power of the PC or laptop, but will also improve the battery life.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For instance, AI will judge how much battery power is required for specific actions and will thus use accordingly, increasing the life of battery, Gehani said.
 

The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14.

The AI features include NVIDIA RTX GE4060 Graphics card, Microsoft Co-pilot and Intel NPU (neural processing unit). These will help people to effortlessly handle compute-intensive tasks," Gehani said.

"Besides this, HP's own AI-enhanced audio and video features are also available. It improves your calling experience. For instance, even if you are moving around while making a video call, the AI-enhanced features will ensure that your face stays static, he added.

Also Read

Lenovo debuts Intel 14th Gen chips-powered LOQ laptops in India: Details

HP unveils 2024 Spectre x360 laptops in India: Know price, details and more

HP to sell refurbished laptops to consumers, businesses in India: Details

India among top 5 markets, gamers more willing to pay: Krafton India CEO

Over 50% Indian gamers see a career in gaming, shows HP India study

Titan Q4 results: Revenue grows 17% on robust demand for jewelry products

Gujarat frontrunner in Tesla race: TN, Telangana, Maharashtra too in fray

Canon eyes double digit growth in Indian market, launches NorthStar

Dr Reddy's to market Bayer's second brand of heart failure drug in India

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on IDFC First Bank for violation of norms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHPLaptopsonline gamersBengaluru

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story