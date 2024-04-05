HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

HP on Friday launched its range of AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators in Bengaluru.

HP India Senior Director of Consumer Sales Vineet Gehani, who was in Bengaluru to launch the laptops, told PTI that AI enhanced laptops will not only improve the processing power of the PC or laptop, but will also improve the battery life.

For instance, AI will judge how much battery power is required for specific actions and will thus use accordingly, increasing the life of battery, Gehani said.



The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14.

The AI features include NVIDIA RTX GE4060 Graphics card, Microsoft Co-pilot and Intel NPU (neural processing unit). These will help people to effortlessly handle compute-intensive tasks," Gehani said.

"Besides this, HP's own AI-enhanced audio and video features are also available. It improves your calling experience. For instance, even if you are moving around while making a video call, the AI-enhanced features will ensure that your face stays static, he added.