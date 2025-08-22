Home / Companies / News / Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, Tata-owned Air India said in a statement, without sharing further details

air india plane
"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back," the statement added.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India flight flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted takeoff and returned to the bay on Friday due to "operational" reasons.

Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, Tata-owned Air India said in a statement, without sharing further details.

"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back," the statement added.

"Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JPMorgan agrees to pay Malaysia $330 million to settle 1MDB issues

Reliance Infra to monetise Pune-Satara toll road asset at EV of ₹2,000 cr

Reliance Infra to sell Pune-Satara toll road for ₹2,000 cr to cut debt load

Premium

Big opportunity to grow in US market: IKS Health CFO Nithya Balasubramanian

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

Topics :Company NewsAir IndiaflightMumbai

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story