Air India passengers onboard flight face water leakage inside cabin

An Air India spokesperson said flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin

A short video of water leaking from the overhead area of the Air India aircraft was posted on social media.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Passengers onboard an Air India flight from Gatwick to Amritsar faced water leakage inside the aircraft last week and the airline has expressed regret over the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin.

Gatwick airport is in the UK.

"Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident," the spokesperson said.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, a user said, "fly with us -- it's not a trip -- it's an immersive experience".

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

